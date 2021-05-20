AR Rahman’s film ‘99 Songs’ to stream on OTT from May 21

‘99 Songs’, starring Ehan Bhatt, Edilsy Vargas, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala, marks AR Rahman’s debut as a producer and co-writer.

Flix Cinema

Following its theatrical release in April, AR Rahman’s 99 Songs is all set for its OTT premiere. The film, which marks AR Rahman’s debut as co-writer, will be streaming on OTT platforms Netflix and Jio Cinema from May 21. The film, which hit the big screens on April 16 this year, will be available for streaming in three languages including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Sharing the news with fans, award-winning musician AR Rahman wrote on social media, “Here’s the announcement that will lighten your mood. #99Songs will stream on Netflix.”

Jio Studios too shared the announcement on Twitter. “Join Jay on his musical journey inside the world of 99 Songs! Watch the digital premiere of #99Songs written and produced by @arrahman starring @itsEhanBhat #EdilsyVargas from May 21st on #JioCinema,” Jio Studios’s tweet read.

Apart from writing and producing 99 Songs, AR Rahman was also on board as the music composer for the venture. The film marks the directorial debut of Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, and also stars debutant actors Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas, along with Lisay ray and Manisha Koirala. 99 Songs is presented by Jio Studios in association with YM Movies, while it is bankrolled by AR Rahman and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment.

The movie tracks the journey of a man named Jay, and focuses on his love for music and his girlfriend Sophie. However, things begin to go south when Jay’s love for music is challenged by Sophie’s father. Speaking about the film, AR Rahman said in a statement earlier, “As part of my production company, YM Movies, I’m happy to collaborate with Jio Studios in bringing together this experiential movie. 99 Songs is about one man’s struggle against the old and the new world. And the antidote is music. It’s my pleasure to introduce the film’s director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and a talented cast comprising Ehan Bhatt and Edilsy Vargas. It was a great experience working with icons like Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray, and music legends Ranjit Barot and Rahul Ram.”

Watch the trailer of 99 Songs here: