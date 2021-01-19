AR Rahman releases first look posters of Silambarasan's 'Pathu Thala'

Also starring Gautham Karthik, 'Pathu Thala' marks the reunion of director Obeli N Krishna with AR Rahman after 15 years.

Flix KOLLYWOOD

The first look posters of Silambarasan and Gautham Karthik's upcoming film Pathu Thala were released by Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman on Monday. Apart from the release of the posters, it was announced that AR Rahman is onboard to compose the music for Pathu Thala, which is being directed by Obeli N Krishna, the director of Sillunu Oru Kadhal.



The film marks the reunion of the director with AR Rahman 15 years after Sillunu Oru Kadhal. On teaming up with Rahman again, Director Krishna was quoted by Times Of India as saying, â€œWhen we decided to do a film together, Raja and I had the same thought â€“ it would be nice if Rahman did the music. And the film has a lot of scope for music. Sillunu Oru Kadhal was a romantic film and there was scope to explore romance through songs. And with Pathu Thala, there is scope to experiment with sounds. I narrated the story him. Since the film is an adaptation (of Kannada movie Mufti), I also told him the changes I had made to the script. He liked the story and said he will do the film."



Pathu Thala is a remake of the Kannada hit Mufti, a neo-noir action thriller directed by Narthan. Mufti had Shivarajkumar, Sriimurali and Shanvi Srivastava in the lead. While Silambarasan will be seen as a gangster in Pathu Thala and Gautham Karthik will play a cop. The Tamil remake will also star Priya Bhavani Shankar, Madras fame Kalaiarasan, Manushiyaputhiran and Asuran fame Teejay.



Earlier, it was rumored that the project is most likely going to be shelved as Narthan, who was roped into helm the Tamil remake, has opted out of the project due to various reasons which also included the coronavirus outbreak. Later, producer Gnanavel Raja disclosed that Obeli N Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame will be wielding the megaphone and scenes involving Silambarasan will be shot afresh.



Silambarasan is currently working on the political thriller Maanadu and he will commence the works for Pathu Thala after its completion. The shooting of Pathu Thala is reported to start in February, and the film is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green.



Maanaadu is directed by Venkat Prabhu. In the film, Silambarasan plays the role of a man named Abdul Khaaliq. This film is produced by Suresh Kamatchi. While Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the leading lady, Maanadu also stars Bharathiraja, SJ Suryah, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Daniel Anne Pope. Reportedly, SJ Suryah will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in this film. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music, while the cinematography is by Richard M Nathan and editing by Praveen KL.



