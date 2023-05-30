AR Rahman to perform live at Maamannan audio launch event

'Maamannan', which stars actors Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu, and Fahadh Faasil among others, is directed by anti-caste director Mari Selvaraj.

Flix Entertainment

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman will perform live at the audio launch of upcoming Tamil film Maamannan on Thursday, June 1. The event is scheduled to be organised at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Maamannan, which stars actors Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Vadivelu, and Fahadh Faasil among others, is being directed by anti-caste director Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan fame. The film's trailer will also be released at the audio launch event.

Two songs from Maamannan have already been released. 'Raasa Kannu', an emotional song sung by veteran Tamil actor-comedian Vadivelu, has received rave reviews and clocked over 6.2 million views on YouTube. The second song, 'Jigu Jigu Rail', has crossed 3 million views on YouTube. 'Jigu Jigu Rail' particularly won appreciation from many Rahman fans who were surprised to see the musician cheerful and dancing in the video, shedding his introverted and shy image.

This is the first time that AR Rahman is collaborating with Udhayanidhi Stalin and Mari Selvaraj. Maamannan will also be Udhayanidhi Stalinâ€™s last film as an actor, after which he plans to completely immerse himself in his political career. Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, is also a Minister in the Tamil Nadu cabinet. In an interview Mari Selvaraj, who had previously worked only with Santosh Narayanan, revealed that it was Udhayanidhi Stalin who insisted on getting AR Rahman on board since it was his last film as an actor. The film will be released in June, and the official date will be announced soon.

Maamannan will feature comedian Vadivelu in a serious and important role opposite Fahadh Faasil. The posters and glimpses from the songs show Vadivelu in a completely different avatar, donning a grim expression, wearing a white veshti and white shirt. For those who are excited to see Vadiveluâ€™s performance as a character actor, Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that Vadivelu will win many awards for his performance in the film.

Fahadh Faasil is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist in Maamannan.