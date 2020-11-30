AR Rahman to identify new talent as BAFTA's 'Breakthrough' ambassador

Blurb: BAFTAâ€™s new initiative aims to identify, celebrate and support up to five new talents in India.

Flix ENTERTAINMENT

Academy Award-winning music composer was on Monday announced as the ambassador of India for the British Academy of Film and Television Artsâ€™ (BAFTA) â€˜Breakthrough Initiativeâ€™. Supported by Netflix, the initiative aims to identify, celebrate and support up to five people who work in the fields of film, games, or television in India.

Rahman said that he is thrilled to work with BAFTA to discover talent that the country has to offer. "This is a unique opportunity for promising artists to be supported by a world-renowned organisation, to not only make connections with other talented creatives across the world but to be mentored by BAFTA-winners and nominees. "I am looking forward to seeing the brilliant talent chosen from India to be showcased on a global stage," the 53-year-old composer said in a statement.

Applications for this flagship talent initiative are now open. Breakthrough India is part of BAFTAâ€™s year-round work that they do to support new talent, apart from hosting award ceremonies worldwide. According to a press statement, BAFTA Breakthrough India will help facilitate the development of relationships between British talent and India's homegrown creatives.

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said Rahman shares the team's passion for identifying and nurturing new talent and they were grateful for his support. "He is well positioned to support the initiative, with his broad spectrum of work drawing recognition across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films, which will help BAFTA to appeal to a wide section of the industry," Berry added.

As part of BAFTA Breakthrough India, a jury of British and Indian industry experts will select five talents from across India to take part in the year-long mentoring and guidance programme. The participants will receive one-on-one mentoring, global networking opportunities, free access to BAFTA events and screenings for 12 months, and full voting BAFTA membership privileges.