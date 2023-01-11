Support us

RRR's "Naatu Naatu" takes home the award for Best Original Song at Golden Globe Awards 2023 and Indian film celebrities, including AR Rahman and Chiranjeevi, congratulate the team on the historic win.

Jr NTR, MM Keeravaani, Rajamouli, Ram Charan
Flix RRR Wednesday, January 11, 2023 - 10:42
TNM Staff

After a historic win at the Golden Globe Awards 2023, the lead actors of the film RRR and the singer of the award-winning song Naatu Naatu took to social media to share their excitement and gratitude. The song, featured in the SS Rajamouli-directed film, won the Best Original Song award at the Golden Globe Awards. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Actor Ram Charan shared photos on Instagram of the team celebrating the win, including a photo with his co-star Jr NTR, director SS Rajamouli, and the film's soundtrack composer M M Keeravani. He also shared a photo of Keeravani holding the award as he accepted it on behalf of the team. In his post, he wrote, “& WE WON THE GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes  @rrrmovie #natunatu”

Jr NTR also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the film's composer and wrote that he has danced to many songs in his career, but Naatu Naatu will forever hold a special place in his heart.

Celebrities and members of the entertainment industry also took to social media to extend their congratulations to the team behind the film, with music maestro AR Rahman calling it a "paradigm shift" and Superstar Chiranjeevi hailing it as a "phenomenal" and "historic" achievement. Director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani received a lot of appreciation for the success of the film.

