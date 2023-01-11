AR Rahman, Chiranjeevi, SRK and others laud RRR on historic Golden Globe win

RRR's "Naatu Naatu" takes home the award for Best Original Song at Golden Globe Awards 2023 and Indian film celebrities, including AR Rahman and Chiranjeevi, congratulate the team on the historic win.

After a historic win at the Golden Globe Awards 2023, the lead actors of the film RRR and the singer of the award-winning song Naatu Naatu took to social media to share their excitement and gratitude. The song, featured in the SS Rajamouli-directed film, won the Best Original Song award at the Golden Globe Awards. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Actor Ram Charan shared photos on Instagram of the team celebrating the win, including a photo with his co-star Jr NTR, director SS Rajamouli, and the film's soundtrack composer M M Keeravani. He also shared a photo of Keeravani holding the award as he accepted it on behalf of the team. In his post, he wrote, “& WE WON THE GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes @rrrmovie #natunatu”

Jr NTR also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the film's composer and wrote that he has danced to many songs in his career, but Naatu Naatu will forever hold a special place in his heart.

Celebrities and members of the entertainment industry also took to social media to extend their congratulations to the team behind the film, with music maestro AR Rahman calling it a "paradigm shift" and Superstar Chiranjeevi hailing it as a "phenomenal" and "historic" achievement. Director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani received a lot of appreciation for the success of the film.

Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team! https://t.co/4IoNe1FSLP — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 11, 2023

What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!!

Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!

Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!

India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023

Every Indian is proud of the global recognition for #NaatuNaatu song from #RRRMovie Heartiest congratulations to ace music composer, Keeravani Garu & RRR team for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 Award for the best original song! https://t.co/1Z8QITdWJj — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) January 11, 2023

Delighted to learn that @RRRMovie has won the #GoldenGlobes Award for Best Original Song! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli and the entire team! Absolutely proud! Like I said earlier, Telugu has now become the language of Indian soft power.#NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/ZpIQ7TbI5K — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 11, 2023

Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!! https://t.co/Xjv9V900Xo January 11, 2023

An outstanding achievement for my Kshana kshanam music director ⁦@mmkeeravaani⁩ ..His RRR song won the golden globes for best song in competition with Rihanna, Lady gags etc ..Hey keeravani, WAY TO GO ..KEEP SOARING! pic.twitter.com/BZL8buVz1j — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 11, 2023