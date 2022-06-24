AR Rahman-Chinmayi’s song Tere Bina featured on Ms Marvel

“Kinda nice to see my name on a tracklist of a Marvel show, Chinmayi said on Twitter, sharing a picture of the credits of the show.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada took to social media to share that she was happy to see her name in the tracklist credits of Ms Marvel which premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar that featured the song ‘Tera Bina.’ A remix version of ‘Tere Bina’, a song from the 2007 Mani Ratnam film Guru, was used by the makers of the Iman Vellani-fronted show in its third episode which premiered on the streamer Wednesday. The song is sung by Chinmayi and AR Rahman.

"Tere Bina in Ms Marvel Ep 3. Kinda nice to see my name on a tracklist of a Marvel show," the Chennai-based singer captioned a picture of the credits on Twitter. ‘Tere Bina’ was penned by Gulzar and composed by AR Rahman, who also sang the track. Singers Murtuza Khan & Qadir Khan have also sung ‘Tere Bina’. Other Hindi movie songs that featured in episode three of Ms Marvel are ‘Joote De Do Paise Le Lo’ from Hum Aapke Hain Koun, ‘Hadippa’ from Dil Bole Hadippa, and ‘Yeh Mera Dil’ from Don.

Also part of the 12-part soundtrack are singer-songwriter Ritviz's ‘Thandi Hawa’ and ‘For Aisha’, a collaboration of international musical group MEMBA featuring American musician Evan Giia and Sufi singing duo Nooran Sisters. The previous two episodes mentioned Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his films Baazigar and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge alongside Pakistani singer-songwriter Hasan Raheem's song 'Peechay Hutt'. Ms Marvel introduces its lead Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

According to the official synopsis of the show from Marvel Studios, "An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Apart from Vellani, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, actor Mohan Kapur and Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Nimra Bucha also star in the six-part series. Directed by Adil El Arbi-Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon, Ms Marvel started streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar from June 8.

