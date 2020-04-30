AR Murugadoss to produce Hotstar web series with Vani Bhojan in lead

Touted to be a heroine-centric thriller, the web series will be directed by one of Murugadossâ€™s associates.

Director AR Murugadoss is all set to venture into the digital space, though not as a director but as a producer. Reports say that he is planning a web series for Hotstar with Vani Bhojan roped in to play the lead role. The web series will be directed by one of the directorâ€™s associates and is touted to be a heroine-centric thriller.

The groundwork for this project began before the lockdown was announced and the shooting is expected to begin in June. Details about the rest of the star cast and crew of the web series are expected to be revealed after the lockdown is lifted.

Vani Bhojan made her debut as heroine in Kollywood with the Ashok Selvan starrer Oh My Kadavule, which released earlier this year. The film was directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and bankrolled by Ashok Selvan, Abhinaya Selvam and Dilli Babu under the Axess Film Factory and Happy High Pictures banners. Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan played the female leads in this flick while Vijay Sethupathi appeared in a cameo role.

AR Murugadossâ€™s last directorial was Darbar, which had Rajinikanth in the lead role. It was an action film that Murugadoss wrote and directed. Darbar, which released for Pongal this year, was produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under his banner Lyca Productions. Rajinikanth played the role of Mumbai Police Commissioner Aaditya Arunasalam and Bollywood star Suniel Shetty played Hari Chopra. Nayanthara played the female lead in this film with Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Yogi Babu, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh and Bose Venkat in supporting roles. The film had a strong technical team with Anirudh composing the tunes, Santosh Sivan cranking the camera and A Sreekar Prasad doing the editing.

On Murugadossâ€™s next directorial, we hear that will be a Vijay starrer.

