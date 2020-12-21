AR Ameen, Dhruv Vikram, Arjith Shankar â€“ the next gen pic goes viral

Flix Kollywood

Actor Vikram, director Shankar and music composer AR Rahman last collaborated for the movie I. The soundtrack in this album did create an impact and turned out to be a chartbuster when it was released in 2015.

While movie buffs are waiting to know when the three will be teaming up again, a picture of the children of these, sitting casually on a staircase, is making the rounds on the internet.

In it, we can see AR Rahmanâ€™s son AR Ameen, Vikramâ€™s son Dhruv Vikram and Shankarâ€™s son Arjith Shankar sitting on a staircase posing. While Dhruv has made his acting debut in Tamil with Adithya Varma, the remake of the hit Tollywood film Arjun Reddy, AR Ameen has sung a few songs in his fathers music composition including a Hollywood film Coupleâ€™s Retreat. Shankarâ€™s son is yet to foray into the film industry and it is not known if he would follow the footsteps of his very successful father.

Meanwhile, Vikram, Shankar and AR Rahman are busy with their own projects. While Vikram is working on Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan, Shankar is busy with Indian 2. In addition to composing for Vikram's Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan, AR Rahman has a number of assignments in various Indian languages and is one of the busiest music composers in the film industry currently.

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra has Vikram playing the lead role. The star cast of the film includes Srinidhi Shetty, Miya, Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Padmapriya, Babu Antony, Mamu Koya, Robo Shankar, Kanika and Roshan Mathew. Interestingly, Cobra will mark the acting debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan in the Tamil film industry.

The magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam, is an ambitious project based on the classic novel of the same title. The director has roped in a bevy of stars including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and others to play the main characters in the film. Elango Kumaravel will be co-writing the adaptation along with Mani Ratnam.

Besides these films, Vikram has inked the deal to star in Chiyaan 60, which will have his son Dhruv in an important role.

Shankar's Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan is the sequel to the hit movie Indian, released in the year 1996. Bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajahâ€˜s Lyca Productions the film stars Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu reprising their roles from the prequel. The star cast for Indian 2 comprises of Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the tunes for this flick with cinematography and editing handled by R Rathnavelu and A Sreekar Prasad respectively.

(Content provided by Digital Native)