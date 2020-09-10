â€˜Aquamanâ€™ and â€˜Warcraftâ€™ VFX supervisor roped in for Pawan Kalyan's next

Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab' will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood.

Flix Tollywood

Last seen on screen in Agnyaathavaasi, Power Star of Tollywood, Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback in Tollywood with Vakeel Saab. In this film which is a remake of Bollywood movie Pink, he will reprise Amitabh Bachchan's role from the original and Sriram Venu is wielding the megaphone for this remake.

With Vakeel Saab already on the floors, Pawan Kalyan has signed a project with director Krish Jagarlamudi. Recently, on the eve of Pawan Kalyan's 49th birthday, the makers released the pre-look poster of the film. Going by the poster, it indicates that the film will be a period drama set in the pre-independence era.

Director Krish had recently revealed that they have completed a 15-day schedule for this project which has been a memorable experience for the entire team.

The latest update is that Ben Lock is on board as the VFX supervisor. He is the master brain behind several VFX exponential films such as Star Wars Episode VII â€“ The Force Awakens, Aquaman, Warcraft.

The film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood. According to sources in the know, the filmmaker's plan is to make a pan Indian project. Since Krish is popular in Bollywood, he convinced Pawan Kalyan and the producer with the idea of making the film in multiple languages including Hindi. This is one of the primary reasons why theyâ€™re on the verge of signing actors from across industries. Apparently, a leading Bollywood actor is being considered for the antagonistâ€™s role. The film will feature two leading ladies.

The film will be bankrolled by ace producer A M Ratnam under his banner Mega Surya Production. The film will have music by M M Keeravani and the camera will be handled by acclaimed cinematographer Gnana Shekar V S. Sai Madhav Burra will be penning the dialogues and Ram-Laxman will be choreographing the action sequences.

Last seen on screen in Agnyaathavaasi, Pawan Kalyan took a break from acting for two years to concentrate on his political career. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Krish has commenced shooting for his next with Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh. Tipped to be a thriller that will be shot against the backdrop of a forest, the film began its regular shooting on Independence Day in Hyderabad amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This will be a small film which will be wrapped up quickly and then he will resume Pawan Kalyan's film.

Director Krish Jagarlamudi's last directorial venture in Tollywood was the NTR biopic which released in two parts as NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu. Krish Jagarlamudi took over the mantle from Teja to direct the NTR biopic. The film starred Nandamuri Balakrishna, as his father N T Rama Rao, while Vidya Balan played Basava Ramatarakam's role in her debut Telugu movie.

