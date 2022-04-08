From April 10, all above 18 years eligible for precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine

“All those who are over 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the administration of the second dose, will be eligible for precaution dose," the Health Ministry said.

The Union Ministry of Health on Friday, April 8 announced that precaution doses (booster doses) will be made available to those above 18 years of age at private vaccination centres. The administration of precaution dose will start from April 10.

“All those who are over 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the administration of the second dose, will be eligible for precaution dose. This facility would be available in all Private Vaccination Centres,” the government said in a release. Third dose will be the same as the one administered as the second dose, which means those who got Covaxin will be given Covaxin, and those who were jabbed with Covishield will get a Covishield third dose.

So far, about 96% of those above 15 years of age have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while about 83% of those above 15 have received both the doses, the Union Health Ministry added. More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60, it said. 45% of the population in the 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose.

The government has added that the ongoing vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated.