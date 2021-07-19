Application deadline for UGCET entrance exam extended: How to apply

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the application date for Under Graduate Common Entrance Test or UGCET 2021. Students who had not applied and paid previously will be allowed time till 6 pm, Tuesday, July 20. The UGCET examination is a mandatory entrance test for candidates who want to take up professional courses such as engineering.

“The last date to apply and make an online payment for UGCET 2021 is extended till July 20 up to 6 pm. For more details, please visit the KEA website http://kea.kar.nic.in,” the KEA said in a statement on Monday, July 19. It further warned the candidates that “no more further extension of time will be given to applying for UGCET 2021.”

Previously, on July 9, the KEA had extended the application date to July 16 and the last date to pay the fees was extended to July 19. According to a press note, the deadline was extended at the request of students and parents.

How to apply

Students who wish to apply for UGCET 2021 exam need to register on the site first (here), log in using the user id, password and CAPTCHA, and then furnish other details.

After submitting the application and making the payment, candidates would be allowed to make edits to the information they had submitted, for three days. The press note stated that the candidates can edit the information between 6.30 pm on Tuesday, July 20 and 6 pm on Friday, July 23. The edits can be made to the information in all the fields of the online application form by the candidates.

“For UGCET 2021, editing options will be enabled from 6:30 pm on July 20 up to 6 pm on July 23 for all fields entered by the candidates in the online application form. The candidates can change/modify the information furnished by them in the online application as per their eligibility,” said KEA.