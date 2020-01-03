Apple techie from Hyderabad goes missing, remains untraced even after 9 days

Crime

With the police investigation hitting a dead end, 34-yr-old Rohitha Kuthuru’s family is now seeking help from the public to trace her.

34-year-old Rohitha Kuthuru, an Apple India employee, has been missing from the streets of Hyderabad since December 26, 2019. With the police investigation hitting a dead end, her family is seeking help from the public in trying to find her whereabouts.

She was last seen boarding an auto-rickshaw near Wipro circle at Gachibowli under the Cyberabad police limits around 3:15 pm on that day. January 3 would mark nine days since her disappearance.

Rohitha is a resident of Mantri Celesta apartments where she stays along with two of her friends who are also unaware of her whereabouts. Speaking to TNM, K Parikshith, Rohitha’s brother said, "The police say they are doing their best, they are responsive and are helpful. The CCTV footage shows her getting down from her apartment building, taking an auto rickshaw to get down at the next junction but after that, there are no CCTV cameras. So there is no clarity as to where she went after that.”

Rohitha had left her phone in the apartment which has made tracing her difficult for the police.

Though the techie had gone missing on December 26, her family approached the police with a missing person complaint on December 29. “She spoke to us last on December 24,” said Parikshith.

Speaking to TNM, the investigating officer Surendar Reddy, inspector with the Gachbowli police station, said that the police have formed two teams to trace Rohitha’s whereabouts, "As she has not taken her phone, we are finding it difficult to trace her. We have CCTV footage where she is getting down from the auto and crossing the road, apart from this we don’t have any information.”

“At home, my father is devastated and my mother is somehow holding on, I have to appear strong for the sake of it," says her brother. “If anyone has any details about her or her whereabouts, they can reach out to me on 9032422274,” Parikshith adds.