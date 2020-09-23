Apple’s online store is now live in India

All Apple products from iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watch to AirPods, iPod touch, Apple TV and other accessories are available on the online store.

Atom Apple Store

Apple’s first online store in India is now live. The iPhone-maker had announced earlier that the website will be available in English and Hindi and looks to offer ‘the same premium experience found in Apple store locations around the world’.

The website greets customers with the message, “Namaste. The Apple Store online is open. Here are just some of the great advantages exclusive to shopping directly with us.”

Currently all Apple products from its iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watch to AirPods, iPod touch, Apple TV and other accessories are available on the online store.

The Apple online store is also offering a exchange of any eligible smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone. “Just answer a few questions and we’ll provide a trade-in value to lower the price of a new iPhone. So you can turn the device you have into the one you want,” the website states.

In terms for payment options, the online store takes payments with credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, Net Banking and credit card on delivery.

As a limited offer, Apple is offering up to 6% cashback on the purchase price of new Apple products. Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts on accessories and AppleCare+.

Apple is offering free delivery of its products and has said that all orders are currently shipping with no-contact delivery.

The Apple online store will have the company’s full range of products and direct customer support across the country with its online team members, a first for Apple in India.

Apple’s Online Specialists will be available to help with issues, ranging from custom configuring any Mac devices to setting up new devices. Customers can also get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple.

“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities. We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People said when the company announced the store.

Apple has been operating in India for more than 20 years, and the company’s ongoing investment and innovation support almost 900,000 jobs across the country, the company said.