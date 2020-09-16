Apple One subscription launched starting at Rs 195 per month: All you need to know

The Apple One plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and iCloud, bundled under various categories.

Atom Apple

Apple on Tuesday announced Apple One, bundling all of the company's subscription services in one simple plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and iCloud.

The Individual plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for Rs 195 per month.

Family plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for Rs 365 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

Users will be available to save Rs 177 per month with the individual plan and Rs 200 per month with the family plan, the company said.

The Premier plan wonâ€™t be available in India right now. It includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage and can be shared among up to six family members. This plan is currently available in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the USA only.

''With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favourite devices with one simple subscription,'' Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services said in a statement.

Starting this fall, customers with Apple subscriptions will be recommended the right Apple One plan for them so they can sign up with a tap from any Apple device and get even more for less.

Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have. With this, customers will receive only one invoice each month, and they can easily change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time.

With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can enjoy their favourite Apple services across devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac.

