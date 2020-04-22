Apple Music is now available for Indian users with 6-month free trial

This is largely unknown since the general understanding was it is only free for three months.

Atom Tech Shorts

Apple Music is a subscription-based service and can be availed on all iOS run devices and Android devices too. For Indian customers, the company has three subscription plans, â‚¹99 per month, â‚¹149 per month and â‚¹49 per month. The last one is only for students. The first one is for individual subscription and the second for family. Up to 6 people can enjoy by paying â‚¹149 per month. Now Apple is actually running a promotion where you can avail a six-month free subscription of Apple Music before the paid version starts. This is largely unknown since the general understanding was it is only free for three months.

It is also possible Apple has not taken the pains to separately inform those who have already signed up for a 3-month free subscription. Any new subscriber downloading the app will be offered the 6-month free plan. You have to choose one of the three plans and then you are good to go. You will have to furnish the payment details as in your debit card or credit card number etc. You have to worry about the payment only after six months.

Apple has not mentioned when this offer may be withdrawn or scaled back to 3 months. Going by a similar offer last year, it was run till the end of the year by Apple. It may do so again this year.

Apple Music has tweaked the content in its app to suit the Indian conditions. It has a reasonable volume of Indian music, mostly Hindi and regional film songs. Apple Music is a service that gets the US giant a lot of revenue since it has a worldwide reach and is now available across platforms not just for Apple device users. One of the reasons the company persisted with its efforts to bring out the iPhone SE was to reach higher numbers and thereby expand the services net as well.