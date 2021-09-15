Apple iPhone 13 features, price and availability in India: Details here

People in India, China, Japan, the UK, the US, and 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max on September 17.

Atom Apple

Apple has announced the price and availability details of the iPhone 13 lineup in India. Customers can get iPhone 13 Pro for Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 13 Pro Max for Rs 1,29,900 from the Apple online store.

Users in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max beginning at 5 am PDT on Friday, September 17, with availability beginning September 24.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue.

Apple has also kept the starting prices for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini the same as last year's at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900 respectively. Pre-orders will start on Friday.

Apple iPhone comes in five colours -- pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, while iPhone 13 mini comes in five colours -- pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini includes a smaller notch allowing for more display area. The notch is 20% smaller, and the new Super Retina XDR display is 28% brighter with 1200 nits peak brightness.

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 sports a new A15 Bionic chipset under the hood, which Apple says is up to 50% faster than the leading rival chips and offers up to 30% better graphical performance.

As for biometrics, the iPhone 13 gets support for Touch ID (in the power button), and Face ID as well.

The iPhone 13 camera module houses dual sensors. It has a 12MP f/1.6 primary camera sensor and a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide lens that has a 120-degree field of view.

The primary camera comes with sensor-shift stabilisation. Apple has slightly tweaked the camera module design and placed the lenses diagonally. The new iPhone 13 series camera comes with Cinematic Mode, manual tracking of focus, and more.

In addition, the iPhone 13 packs a bigger battery.