Apple India iPhone shipments grow over 55% in Jan-Feb 2020

There was no impact on supply issues owing to of new coronavirus in the first two months on Apple shipment in India and industry experts are still assessing the full impact.

Riding on strong demand for iPhone 11 and other models, Apple logged a massive over 55% growth in iPhone shipments for the India market in January and February this year compared to the same period in 2019, a new report said on Friday.

"Apple iPhone shipments in India grew over 55 per cent in the first two months of 2020. Will need to assess March and beyond for full impact of coronavirus," Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told IANS.

Apple iPhone 11 and XR continued to contribute the most to the iPhone shipments in the first two months of 2020.

The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has seen a dramatic shift in its fortunes in India since mid-2019, with increased 'Make in India' manufacturing giving the impetus required for iPhones.

"Apart from increased local manufacturing, Apple found favour with customers, with its prudent pricing and refined channel strategies. In 2019, Apple's shipments grew 17 per cent (year-on-year), on the back of the successful iPhone 11, and the iPhone XR," Ram informed.

Apple is taking nascent steps in India market, specifically looking at not just its attractive domestic market but rather as an export hub, shipping iPhones to other markets, including Europe.

To recall, Apple supplier Wistron assembled low-end iPhone SE (now discontinued) and is now assembling iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 at its Bengaluru facility. The highest-selling iPhone XR is now being manufactured at Apple supplier Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai.

For the calendar year 2019, Apple's India shipments grew by a healthy 17%. Local manufacturing, prudent pricing and refined go-to-market strategies helped Apple attain market success.

Meanwhile, the uber-premium smartphone segment (Rs 1 lakh and above) in India grew 23% (year-on-year) in 2019 and Apple which actually created the uber-premium segment in India, contributed 85% of the shipments with iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

Given that the smartphone is an extension of one''s lifestyle, today''s affluent consumers, and mostly early tech adopters, are seeking the latest and the best.

"For instance, Apple iPhone loyalists have embraced the latest iPhone 11 Pro Max," Ram noted.

Thrust on manufacturing high-end iPhones locally along with the first-ever flagship retail store would give Apple a booster in the price-sensitive smartphone market in 2020.