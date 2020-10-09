Apple AirPods Pro to OnePlus buds: 10 wireless Bluetooth earbuds worth buying

Atom Tech Shorts

Not that Bluetooth earbuds needed a tipping point, but the COVID-induced lockdowns might have just provided that. As weâ€™ve shifted to WFH mode, Bluetooth earbuds have become more ubiquitous than ever before, helping us snap the cords and go wireless as we keep jumping in and out of online meetings. Theyâ€™ve also convinced serious music buffs to make the switch as brands up their acoustics game. Whether youâ€™re looking for buds for your morning run or to make an impression at a client meeting, you might find our list handy:

Above Rs 20,000

Apple AirPods Pro: A no-brainer if youâ€™re an iPhone user and an audiophile. The Pro comes with customisable ear tips that guarantee a perfect fit and sound isolation. Itâ€™s not just Active Noise cancellation (ANC), these buds can take on the likes of Sennheiser and Bose on the acoustics front. Apple has sweetened the deal with a new Spatial audio feature (great for those Netflix marathons) via a recent update.

Killer feature: Spatial audio. Price: Rs 24,900

Rs 10,000-20,000

Sennheiser CX 400BT: Sennheiserâ€™s brand new earbuds come with the same 7mm dynamic drivers in the brandâ€™s premium Momentum True Wireless 2 (one of the finest in terms of sound quality). These buds skimp on a couple of features - that may not matter to many users such as smart pause, but deliver the same stellar acoustics at a lower price.

Killer feature:7mm dynamic drivers â€“ terrific sound. Price: Rs 16,990

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Samsungâ€™s new earbuds are truly pathbreaking in terms of design with a form factor that set it apart in a cluttered segment. These jellybean-shaped buds donâ€™t just look funky but sit easy on your ears, while the double mics with noise cancellation offer great clarity for calls.

Killer feature: Form factor. Price: Rs 14,990

Huawei Free Buds 3: These come in an elegant, pebble shaped case with a refined matte finish and a vibrant red colour option. Theyâ€™re one of the affordable buds with a superior ANC solution that cuts you off and lets you immerse in your music.

Killer feature: Noise cancellation. Price: Rs 12,990

Below Rs 10,000

Blaupunkt BTW Pro: Comes with quite a few handy features including an IPX7 rating for water and sweat resistance. Blaupunktâ€™s dual microphone tech works in tandem â€“ while one shuts external sounds, the other one picks your voice. Itâ€™s particularly useful for those who use their ear buds extensively for voice calls.

Killer feature: Dual microphone. Price Rs 6,999

Skullcandy Indyfuel: Skullcandyâ€™s sporty origins come to the fore in the design language that include rubber accents on the top of the earbuds. Thereâ€™s built-in support for Tile, allowing you to track them down in case you lose them under a cushion or couch. But itâ€™s wireless charging at this price point that is the headline feature.

Killer feature: Wireless charging. Price: Rs 6,999

Below Rs 5,000

OnePlus buds: OnePlusâ€™ first ever true wireless buds donâ€™t just work seamlessly with OnePlus devices, they offer convenient functionality with all Android devices. These buds punch way above their weight in terms of sound quality and even more in terms of battery life â€“ an impressive 30 hours with the case.

Killer feature: Battery life. Price: Rs 4,999

OPPO Enco W31: Comes with an extra-secure in-ear design and is water and dust resistant. The Enco W31 is equipped with two audio modes: For pop and classical music, a balanced mode that evens out audio across the frequency range; and for rock and EDM, a bass mode that enhances low frequencies.

Killer feature: Dual audio mode. Price: Rs 3,999

Realme Buds Air Neo: Powered by the powerful true wireless R1chip, also loaded with useful features including Google Fast Pair, Dynamic Bass Boost and Super Low Latency for a perfect sync between audio and video that gamers and binge watchers will dig.

Killer feature: Super Low latency. Price: Rs 2,999

Redmi Earbuds 2C: Deliver an affordable True Wireless experience without too many compromises. The case is sleek and pocketable while the silicone tips allow passive noise isolation. And then thereâ€™s improved ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) that allows crystal clear call quality with its built-in microphones.

Killer feature: ENC for clear call quality. Price: Rs 1,499