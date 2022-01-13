Apartment complexes with over 3 cases to be containment zones: BBMP COVID guidelines

Bengaluruâ€™s daily count of COVID-19 cases increased to 15,617 on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 73,654.

In view of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, the cityâ€™s civic agency, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Thursday January 13, has come out with an advisory to resident welfare associations (RWAs), apartment complexes and housing societies in the city to enforce strict surveillance and containment measures. The BBMP has mentioned that the advisory is to be followed in addition to the existing Government Orders and guidelines.

Hereâ€™s the full list of guidelines:

â€“ Ensure all residents, house helps and visitors are checked for temperature, mask at entry point and provision for hand sanitisation /hand wash shall be provided.

â€“ Common areas such as floor, railings, surfaces, etc. likely to be touched by multiple people, to be cleaned using sodium hypochlorite, bleaching powder, or any effective disinfectant for maintaining the highest level of sanitation and hygiene.

â€“ Common areas like walkways and parks used for walking or jogging can be used subject to the strict maintenance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (mask, physical distancing). These places should not get converted into socialising /meeting points.

â€“ Common groups (MyGate, WhatsApp, Telegram etc.,) of RWAs may be used to encourage vaccine coverage and spread awareness using the official communication materials shared by BBMP. However, abstain from sharing random forwards related to COVID-19 without verifying the source.

â€“ Use of gymnasiums, sports facilities, swimming pools shall be avoided. Operations and allowed numbers shall be strictly as per the prevailing Gol (Govt of India) and GoK (Govt. of Karnataka) guidelines. Wearing of masks by kids at all times while in the open spaces and play areas shall be ensured by parents and the association members.

â€“ Events/Gatherings at club house or community hall shall preferably be avoided, if unavoidable shall not exceed 50 members.

â€“ The housing societies should follow segregated waste disposal with one fixed place identified and used for dumping waste in separate bins.

â€“ Sanitisation of the lift operating buttons by regular cleaning. Provisions shall be made for sanitising at the entry /exit points of the lift.

â€“ Community shall cooperate with the public health authorities for regular testing, vaccination, survey, containment and other COVID-19 related activities.

â€“ In case a positive case is reported in the community, RWA and residents shall cooperate with surveillance activities.

â€“ Containment strategy for RWAs: If more than 3 cases are reported within the apartment complex, or 100m perimeter or the floor above and below or the complete block or in case of smaller apartments, complete apartment complex shall be declared as a "Containment Zone" (CZ) for a minimum of 7 days.

> If one case in each floor, individual houses in those floors.

> If 3 cases in one floor, then the complete floor.

> If 10 cases in a tower, either single floor or multiple floors, complete tower.

> If 50 cases in an apartment complex of 50-100 households, 100 cases in an apartment complex of 100 households, complete apartment complex.

â€“ If a containment is declared, all residents within the area shall be tested. Detailed contact tracing and surveillance activities shall be conducted. All households shall be surveyed for health of vulnerable population.

â€“ Testing of all population within the containment zone is advisable, mandatory if symptomatic.

â€“ Testing of all Primary Contacts and Secondary Contacts is advisable, and mandatory if symptomatic. All contacts shall remain under quarantine till the test results are declared. All contacts within the CZ shall remain quarantined for the period of CZ notification.

17. It shall be the duty of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA)/ Society to ensure that all those people who have been advised home quarantine stay indoors in their homes and do not move around in the society, community spaces or in the city casually.

â€“ Health officials will stick the Home Quarantine posters for those who are recommended to do so. Any breach of quarantine of the suspect can cause an uncontrolled spread of the infection in the entire community.

â€“ The RWA should ensure that any residents with symptoms suggestive COVID-19 or suspected to have come in contact with a positive case shall be reported to the zonal health authorities of BBMP and cooperate with them to take the required actions such as testing, tracking, tracking, quarantine and isolation.

â€“ The RWA should see that no COVID-19 positive resident is stigmatised by others in the society and there is no abuse/harassment of the affected resident. Neighbours can keep in touch with the affected resident/family through mediums like phone, WhatsApp, video call, etc.

â€“ If any resident or his/her family members have undertaken international/ interstate travel, ideal to ensure they are tested and carrying a RT-PCR negative report, especially ones coming from countries notified as 'high risk', also states such as Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa. (Subject to change as per prevailing guidelines) if not they shall be advised to undergo RT-PCR testing and remain under home quarantine till the results are declared or as per the prevailing government guidelines.

â€“ Health of all elderly (above 60 years) and high risk population, such as pregnant women, nursing mothers, patients with history of or on treatment for cancer, diabetes, hypertension, immuno-compromising conditions shall be regularly monitored and if any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 are noticed, shall immediately inform BBMP health officials for testing and further assistance.

â€“ Residents having pets, can take pets for walk, and ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while in common spaces or open areas.

â€“ Vendor services, couriers and delivery services, ideal if limited till the main gate to ensure reduced usage of common spaces. It is advised to check and ensure fully vaccinated status of all visitors.

â€“ Services associated to emergency/necessary such as medical, plumbing, electrical, cooking gas, water supply, etc., shall be obtained with strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. It is advised to check and ensure fully vaccinated status of all visitors.

â€“ Ensure all residents are fully vaccinated.

â€“ Ensure all maids, security and other staff are fully vaccinated.

â€“ BBMP marshals and regional health authorities are entrusted the responsibility of enforcing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour across the city. They may visit apartment complexes or housing societies without prior notice, RWAs and residents shall cooperate accordingly.

â€“ RWAs, apartment complexes, housing societies shall appoint one single point of contact, who would be in touch with BBMP health authorities.