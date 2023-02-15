Aparna Balamurali announces new film with Raj B Shetty

Actor Aparna Balamurali has announced her next film Rudhiram in Malayalam, directed by Jisho Lon Antony. The film will feature Kannada filmmaker Director Raj B Shetty. Making the announcement on Tuesday, February 14, the actor shared on Instagram, “Need all your blessings for Rudhiram. Can’t wait to start the adventure with @rajbshetty and @jisholonantony.”

In response to the post, Raj Shetty wrote, “The excitement is mutual. come soon to the set @aparna.balamurali.” The pooja ceremony was held on Tuesday, and the production of the film has started already.

Aparna’s last film was Thankam which also starred Biju Menon and Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film received a lukewarm response. The News Minute’s review said, “Thankam takes off without noise, unexpectedly seeps into mystery, takes you on a round trip across Indian cities, and leaves you with more questions than emotions. For a team that comprises several great names, it is a neither-here-nor-there sort of movie, a pendulum hanging midway.”

She also starred in Kaapa with Prithviraj, which was panned by critics and the audience alike. The News Minute’s review said, “Kaapa doesn’t work as a mass-action film because it doesn’t have enough originality. There is too much déjà vu, and nothing really stands out. Old wine in a prehistoric bottle.”

Last year, Aparna had recently won the National film award for the best actress award for her role in Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.