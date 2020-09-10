AP temple chariot fire case: Police speed up probe as Antarvedi sees communal tension

Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Andhra Pradesh police has expedited the probe into the fire accident at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi and gutted an old chariot in the early hours of September 6. The BJP, opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), actor-politician Pawan Kalyanâ€™s Jana Sena and organisations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have also intensified their agitation alleging a â€˜conspiracyâ€™ behind the mishap.

Soon after the incident, the government suspended the templeâ€™s Executive Officer (EO) and sanctioned Rs 95 lakh for a new chariot, which would be ready for â€˜Rathotsavamâ€™ in February next year. State Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that the police, along with forensic experts, were probing the incident and would bring facts out soon, and take action against those involved.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police KV Mohan Rao has already visited Antarvedi along with other senior police officials to ensure that the investigation concludes soon.

Opposition alleges conspiracy

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms and demand a CBI inquiry into the incident," Naidu said.

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Verraju visited the temple on Wednesday along with a delegation of 10 people.

He witnessed the burnt chariot, went around the temple and addressed the media.

Aimed at avoiding any law and order problems, police did not allow some leaders belonging to BJP and allied parties to come out of their homes from Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon around 2 pm.

YSRCP leaders have condemned the statements of the opposition parties and vowed to punish anyone found guilty.

Antarvedi sees mild communal tension

Meanwhile, the town saw mild communal tension in the backdrop of the chariot being gutted.

On Tuesday evening, police arrested 43 protesters for pelting stones at a local church, resulting in some window panes breaking and also for damaging the compound wall of the church.

A few videos of the attack emerged, in which a woman was seen asking people around to fetch some stones.

"We have arrested 43 people, out of whom five were women and three were juveniles. The juveniles were handed over to their parents and the women received bail. Remaining 36 were remanded," a police officer said.

On Wednesday, the court remanded the arrested people into judicial custody till September 22. The arrested individuals belong to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Bajrang Dal, RSS and others.

"Many non-locals are descending on the village to inflame passions and aggravate the issue but the locals will not fall for this," a local told IANS.

According to police, the church was attacked only to create some disturbance, and for no other reason. Meanwhile, a group of local youth belonging to the temple released a video message condemning the attack on the church.

"Some people who came to protest have pelted stones on a nearby church which does not have anything to do with the temple issue. On behalf of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple youth we condemn this act," said a local youth belonging to the temple.

(With IANS inputs )