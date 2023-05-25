AP student in Kerala college allegedly burns roommate with iron box

Authorities of College of Agriculture in Thiruvananthapuram district have approached the police after the parents of the girl who suffered injuries brought the assault to their notice.

An undergraduate student of the College of Agriculture in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district was inflicted with burn injuries by her hostel roommate. Both the students were reported to be hailing from Andhra Pradesh and were roommates for over two years. The incident took place on May 18, but the college authorities were made aware of the incident only days later on May 25, when the parents of the injured student brought it up with them.

The student who was subjected to the attack has been identified as Deepa, a final-year student of BSc Agriculture. The accused student has been identified as Lohitha, who is also a final-year student of the college.

According to the Thiruvallam police of Thiruvananthapuram, who are looking into the issue, Lohitha is alleged to have attacked Deepa using an iron box, with the help of another student. Following the incident, Deepa left for her home town in Andhra Pradesh the very next day, without raising any complaints with the college authorities. It was only when her parents found out about the severe burn injuries on her back that they came over to Thiruvananthapuram and raised a complaint with the college, after which the authorities appointed a four-member committee to look into the issue. The college had also filed a complaint at the Thiruvallam police station.

Speaking to Asianet News, Roy Stephen, the Dean of the institution, said that the reason behind the attack was not yet known, and that more details could be obtained only once the police questions the accused student Lohitha. “When we spoke to the accused student, she said she did not do anything. We are yet to find out the specific reasons which led to this incident,” he said. The dean went on to add that the incident was not an instance of caste-based violence, or related to any political differences.

