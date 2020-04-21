AP police denies allegations of assault on man who died after questioning amid lockdown

Shaik Ghouse died soon after being questioned by police in Sattenapalle, which had triggered a huge protest in the town.

Following the death of a 35-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, allegedly due to police harassment, senior officials have denied the allegations of assault. Police have said that no physical injuries were found on the victim Shaik Mohammed Ghouse’s body. They also said that the written complaint by the victim’s father does not mention any allegations against the police.

Ghouse’s death on Monday led to agitation by residents of Sattenapalle town, who alleged that the police was responsible for his death as they had manhandled and harassed him.

The man had reportedly gone out on his two-wheeler around 8 am on Monday to buy some medicines. With increased vigilance on certain routes after 20 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Narasaraopet town, the police stopped him at a checkpost and seized the keys to his vehicle, and questioned him for venturing out.

According to a relative who later took him to the hospital, he found Ghouse in a collapsed state when he arrived at the location where the police had stopped him. He was taken to a private hospital nearby, where he was declared dead within half an hour of being brought in.

With allegations of assault surfacing against the town police, the town Sub-Inspector was temporarily suspended, and an inquest was initiated.

“In an unfortunate incident in Guntur Rural district, Shaik Mohammed Ghouse died. Allegations were made against police. Pending enquiry SI D.Ramesh of Sattenapalli Town PS who had stopped the deceased at the Checkpost has been suspended,” the official handle of the Andhra Pradesh police tweeted.

They also went on to mention that Ghouse had been suffering from heart disease since birth, and had stent implantations.

“Deceased suffered from cyanotic congenital heart disease since childhood and was operated and implanted with stents. No physical injuries have been found on the body. Enquiry/Inquest has been conducted by Sub Divisional Magistrate. Post Mortem conducted by a team of doctors and videographed,” another tweet stated.

The Director General of Police has also ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident.