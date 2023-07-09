AP: Motorist carrying petrol burnt alive after colliding with other bike in Tuni

According to the police, Chakram had obtained petrol in a can from a fuel station on the highway, and the impact of the collision ignited the fuel, causing a blaze around 2:55 pm.

news Accident

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday, July 8, on National Highway 16 near Tuni town in the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the death of a 65-year-old man. The man, identified as V Chakram, was driving in the opposite direction of the traffic when he collided with a bike, leading to a fiery accident. According to the police, Chakram had obtained petrol in a can from a fuel station on the highway, and the impact of the collision ignited the fuel, causing a blaze around 2:55 pm. Within minutes, Chakram was burnt alive, while the other motorcyclist sustained severe injuries.

Sub Inspector of Police Rajkumar from the Thondangi Police station told TNM that Chakram had been carrying several litres of petrol for reasons unknown, which contributed to the severity of the accident. "The victim was travelling against the flow of traffic and had petrol with him. He was completely charred to death. His body has been transferred to Tuni Area Hospital," said Rajkumar.

The other motorcyclist involved in the collision suffered serious burns and is currently receiving medical treatment. Chakram, a resident of A Tondagi Mandal, is survived by his family, including his three daughters.

