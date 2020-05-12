AP ministers spend the night in gas leak affected villages as residents return home

CM Jagan has asked the ministers to stay in the villages to instil confidence among the residents that they were now safe.

news Vizag gas leak

As residents of five villages affected by the gas leak from LG Polymers India factory in Vizag began returning home after four days, at least four Andhra Pradesh Ministers spent Monday night in these villages to create confidence among the villagers.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked Kurasala Kannababu (Minister for Agriculture), Botsa Satyanarayana (Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development), Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Minister for Tourism) and Dharmana Krishna Das (Minister for Roads and Buildings) to spend the night in the affected villages.

Kannababu, who is the Minister in charge of Visakhapatnam district, told reporters on Monday that they would have a night halt in the villages along with officials, and supervise the arrangements to help restore normalcy.

He said that as the emissions from the plant had reduced to zero, people were allowed to return to the villages from 4 pm on Monday.

He along with the three other ministers on Monday handed over documents relating to payment of Rs 1 crore each to the families of eight of the 12 people killed in the tragedy that occurred on May 7.

The compensation for others who had taken ill will be paid in the coming three days, the Ministers said after a videoconference with the Chief Minister. They also monitored the clean-up operation of the areas surrounding the plant. Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy also stayed overnight in one of the villages on the instructions of the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, a statement from the CMO said 13,000 tonnes of styrene gas is being sent back to South Korea.

The civic staff sanitised the entire area and is creating awareness among the locals about the safety measures after the gas leak and how to clean the residuals.

Those who are in hospital for serious ailments would get Rs 10 lakh each,, and others, who are hospitalised, would receive Rs 1 lakh each as compensation. Moreover, all the families residing in the affected villages will be compensated with Rs 10,000 each. The entire cost of hospitalisation will be borne by the government.

Minister for Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana said that all public spaces, including open drains, are being cleaned and sanitised in the area. Sanitation liquids will be provided to the villagers for indoor cleaning.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials to shift the styrene tanks to the city outskirts and conduct inspections in all such industries.

Kannababu said a new policy on industrial safety will be evolved to ensure that such incidents don't recur in future. A statewide drive would be taken up to identify such hazardous units across the state.