AP man and woman half-tonsured, paraded by his in-laws over suspected extramarital affair

A video of Hussain and Shaban being tonsured and publicly humiliated by his wife Naziaâ€™s family in Andhraâ€™s Lepakshi village was widely circulated on social media.

A man and a woman were forcibly tonsured partially, and paraded on a street in Andhra Pradesh allegedly by the manâ€™s wife and in-laws, who suspected them of being involved in an extramarital relationship. The incident took place in Lepakshi village of Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday, September 4. The wifeâ€™s family suspected that the man, Hussain (30), was in a relationship with another woman, Shabana (32).

According to the police, when Hussainâ€™s wife Nazia came to know about the relationship, she along with her family members tied the hands of Hussain and Shabana and paraded them through Lepakshi village.

They are also alleged to have physically assaulted Shabana by kicking her. Police also informed local media that Shabana had been separated from her husband for over two years.

A video of Hussain and Shabana being tonsured was filmed by Nazia's family members and was widely circulated on social media. Police have registered a zero FIR under Indian Penal Code Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 355 (assault or using force to dishonour a person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and others against Nazia and her family members.