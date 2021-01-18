AP judge Eswaraiah admits voice in clip asking about Justice NV Ramana was his

In the calls, Eswaraiah was allegedly seeking information on the allegation against sitting SC Judge NV Ramana and his daughters in the Amaravati land scam.

The Former Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court V Eswaraiah told the Supreme Court of India that it was indeed him speaking over the WhatsApp call with a suspended District Munsif Magistrate. In the calls, Eswaraiah was seeking information on the allegation against sitting Supreme Court Judge NV Ramana and his daughters in the Amaravati land scam.

The Andhra Pradesh high court had ordered a probe into the conversation terming the content of the call as a serious conspiracy to destabilise the judiciary. However, Eswaraiah pointed out that the parts of the conversation were edited out in the recordings that became public, reported Bar and Bench.

In a personal affidavit filed with the Supreme Court through advocate Prashant Bushan, the former judge said that he was "trying to collect more evidence" over allegations involvement of justice NV Ramana's family members in the Amaravati land scam.

The former judge said in his affidavit, "I recall that conversation with the suspended Magistrate was threefold. First I inquired about his suspension, then I consoled him and thereafter sought information regarding benami transactions in relation to the new capital region in Andhra Pradesh,". The call took place over WhatsApp on July 20, 2020, and the judge suspects that an external device was used to record toe conversation as calls over WhatsApp are end to end encrypted.

Eswaraiah in his plea said the conversation with the suspended official was the "subject matter of an enquiry by the cabinet subcommittee,". The judge also pointed out that there was an FIR filed with names of the former Advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas and the two daughters of the sitting Supreme Court judge as accused. The former judge claimed that the Andhra Pradesh High Court was in error for regarding his inquiry into the allegations with the suspended official as a conspiracy and a plot against the judiciary. The judge said the matter was already in public domain and under police scrutiny.

Eswaraiah in his plea said, "...it was legitimate for the petitioner to seek any further information about the misconduct of the Judge from anyone who might be privy to such information. Terming such a conversation to be some sort of a criminal conspiracy to destabilize the judiciary which needs an investigation is totally unwarranted."

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had appointed retired judge RV Raveendran, of the Supreme Court of India to carry out an inquiry to ascertain the authenticity of the conversation.

Eswaraiah alleged that the audio clip was leaked to news channels with the aim of tarnishing his image. The judge also called upon the Supreme Court to order an enquiry into the leak of the conversation. The Judge had earlier approached the Supreme Cout seeking a stay on the Andhra Pradesh High Court inquiry.