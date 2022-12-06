AP: Industries find it easier to pay compensation than implement safety protocols

Two accidents occurred in two months in industrial parks after the LG Polymers accident. Experts argue that in the name of ease of doing business, there is a lack of accountability and corresponding safety measures.

December is the follow-up month at TNM where we go back to headlines of the past for a status update. In this series, we strive to bring focus back to promises made by governments, revisit official investigations that should have been completed by now and exhume issues of public interest that lost steam over time.

On August 2 this year, 129 employees at an apparel company Brandix Intimate India Limited were hospitalised after inhaling an “unpleasant odour.” On June 3, another incident was reported from the company, wherein approximately 300 women were hospitalised following an alleged gas leak, the nature and source of which have not yet been determined. Some of the women who became ill on June 3 were also admitted to the hospital on August 2. The two incidents at Brandix were the latest in a long line of incidents that have dogged Visakhapatnam, which is home to several Special Economic Zones (SEZ). Brandix is located in Atchutapuram SEZ, and the company is spread around 400 acres.

The incident was thought to have been caused by ammonia gas that leaked from another company located nearby called Porus Laboratories. But the interim report prepared by a committee appointed to look into the cause of the leak, did not mention the cause. The report only stated that only the employees of Brandix experienced the symptoms and not the workers or guards outside the plant. This raised serious questions about how a gas leak from Porus, which is about 700 metres away, did not affect workers from other plants or even the guards. A final report is expected to be submitted on December 16, 2022.

Even without the final report being submitted or ascertaining the origin of the gas leak, the company was allowed to resume its operations after a few days. TNM reached out to two women who fell sick and were hospitalised. Both women claimed that their employer had taken care of them when they fell sick. One of them said, “I was there when both incidents happened. I was admitted to the hospital both times immediately when I fell sick. I was told to rest for a month, and the company provided paid leave.” When asked about the source of the gas leak, the woman said she was unaware of where it came from and did not question the employer.





Employees at Brandix apparel company seen unconsious after gas leak. (Image source:Twitter/Revathi)

Was another company made a scapegoat?