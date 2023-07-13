AP to grant complete rights to Scheduled Castes over assigned lands for 20 years

Earlier, as per the AP Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act, landless poor persons did not have any right or title to the land assigned to him by the government, and were only allowed to use it for their residence or cultivation.

news Politics

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy approved a proposal amending the Andhra Pradesh Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act, 1977 on Wednesday, July 12, granting full rights to Scheduled Castes in possession of government assigned lands for more than 20 years. Earlier, as per the act, any piece of land assigned by the government to a landless poor for the purpose of cultivation or as a house site was not allowed to be transferred. Further, the person did not have any right or title in such assigned land.

Post the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, AP Information and Public Relations Minister Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna said that 66,111 farmers would be able to enjoy full rights on 63,191 acres of land. Out of the total extent, around 9,600 acres were located on islands in various water bodies, he added. â€œThe Cabinet also approved a proposal to allow priests to work in temples without retirement. An Act in keeping with the proposal will also be brought in," Minister Srinivas said.

The government would additionally release Rs 300 crore under Nethanna Nestham to more than 8,600 beneficiaries on July 21. Under the Sunna Vaddi (zero interest) scheme for members of self-help groups, the government would release Rs 1,300 crore as loan for more than 9 lakh beneficiaries on July 26.

The state government has also approved a proposal to establish skill development institutes in all 175 constituencies and in all 26 districts under the supervision of a Skill Development University to be established. Youngsters will be trained in skills keeping in mind the requirements of todayâ€™s job market.

The Cabinet has further approved a proposal to fill 27 non-teaching posts in Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, and fill the existing nine vacancies in State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) besides sanctioning 30 posts to the State Human Rights Commission.

Construction of houses would commence on July 24 in the R5 Zone under the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on the lands given to 50,000 people, the cost of which was estimated at around Rs 5,000 crore.

The Minister said that the Cabinet also approved release of amounts for welfare schemes to be implemented this month, including â€˜Jagananna Thoduâ€™ on July 18 to benefit more than 4.58 lakh people by providing them Rs 510 crore as interest-free loans.

The government would release Rs 50 crore under the Jagananna Videsi Vidya Kanuka scheme on July 28. The Cabinet also removed the Inam lands belonging to certain Backward classes from the prohibited 22A list. Earlier, the lands which come under 22A could not be sold or transfer and neither could the property be mortgaged for a loan. At least 1.13 lakh people would benefit to an extent of 1.68 lakh acres with the removal of Inam lands as they are now the rightful owners of the property.

The retirement age of the teaching faculty in the universities was enhanced to 65 from the existing 62, and they would be allowed to continue on contractual basis during the extended period, the Minister further said.

Also the government has created a separate department for the Polavaram RR package, which would comprise 73 technical employees. The cabinet also approved creation of 13 Deputy Collector posts for the 13 new districts created in the state.