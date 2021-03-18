AP govt announces Rs 5 lakh aid to families of journalists who died from COVID-19

The funds will be sanctioned from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Coronavirus COVID-19

The Andhra Pradesh government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of accredited journalists who passed away due to COVID-19. Dependents of accredited journalists who succumbed to COVID-19.

"After careful examination of the matter, the government hereby accords sanction of financial assistance of an amount of Rs 5 lakh to the dependents of deceased accredited journalists due to COVID-19, under Chief Ministerâ€™s Relief Fund," said a government order passed by Principal Secretary V Usharani late on Wednesday.

The Information and Public Relations Commissioner has been authorised to take necessary action in these cases. The funds will be tapped from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

According to the state government, as of Thursday, a total of 8,92,740 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Andhra Pradesh. The number of known active cases stood at 1,795, and 218 new cases were registered in the 24-hour period ending at 9 am on Thursday.

A total of 7,186 persons have died from COVID-19, as per government records. Chittoor district has recorded the highest number of deaths (857), followed by Guntur (673) and East Godavari (636).

These three districts also have the highest number of active COVID-19 cases registered as of Thursday. Chittoor recorded 496 active cases, followed by East Godavari (235) and Guntur (191).

The state government has tested a total of 1,46,42,664 samples for COVID-19 so far. As of Wednesday, a total of 68,596 persons in the state had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine including healthcare and frontline workers, persons aged above 60 years, and persons aged between 45 to 60 years with comorbidities. A total of 12,314 people had received the second dose.

On Sunday, the state registered 298 COVID-19 cases, marking the highest single day spike in cases since January 8.