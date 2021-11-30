AP Governor re-admitted to Hyderabad hospital days after being treated for COVID-19

Eighty-eight-year-old Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was admitted to AIG Hospitals for COVID-19 treatment on November 17, and was discharged six days later.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was readmitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on Monday, November 29, six days after he was discharged following treatment for COVID-19. According to doctors, he was admitted this time with complaints of minor gastric issues. His clinical parameters and vitals are stable. He is maintaining normal oxygen saturation at room air, the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

"As seen in most of the post COVID-19 patients, the Hon'ble Governor was presented with raised inflammatory markers, mild diarrhoea and anaemia, which are being evaluated thoroughly. He is under constant supervision of a multidisciplinary team led by Dr D Nageshwar Reddy," it added.

The 88-year-old was admitted to AIG Hospital on November 17, two days after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was discharged on November 23. Having returned from Delhi recently, he was reportedly suffering from cough and cold, and tested positive for the coronavirus.Based on CT findings and previous history of comorbidities, he was diagnosed with moderate COVID-19 disease. After undergoing treatment at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, he was discharged on November 23.

Harichandan is not the only leader from Telugu states to contract COVID-19 in recent days. On November 25, Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, days after he had hosted the wedding of his granddaughter in Hyderabad, which was attended by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Pocharam requested those who met him during the last few days to undergo COVID-19 tests and keep themselves under home isolation as a precautionary measure. He said a COVID-19 test was conducted on him as part of regular medical tests, and though he had no health problems, he had joined the AIG Hospitals on the advice of doctors.

With IANS inputs