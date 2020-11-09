AP Dy CM, others call on kin of family who died by suicide alleging police abuse

Circle inspector Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar have been arrested for abetment of suicide of Abdul Salam, his wife Noorjehan, and their two children.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy met the relatives of the family of four who recently died by suicide near Nandyal town of Kurnool district, allegedly due to police harassment. Basha and Brahmananda Reddy were also accompanied by MLA Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy as they went to comfort the family stricken with grief.

On Sunday, circle inspector Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar were arrested for abetment of suicide of Sheik Abdul Salam (45), his wife Noorjahan (43), son Dada Khalandar (9) and daughter Salma (14). The four of them had died by suicide on Wednesday.

Before taking the extreme step, Abdul Salam stated in a self-recorded video along with his family that they were unable to bear the police harassment. The family recorded the video and left the cell phone in their home before they headed out and died by suicide. The phone was later discovered by their relatives and went viral on social media.

In the video, the family alleged that they were framed in a false case by Nandyal I Town police, and since nobody was coming to their rescue, they were ending their lives.

Taking the case seriously, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed senior police officials to conduct a thorough enquiry. Two senior IPS officers, Inspector-General of Police Shankha Brata Bagchi and Guntur ASP Arif Hafeez have been drafted to investigate the case.

CI Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar were booked under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Hindusthan United Muslims (HUM), a Muslim rights and welfare trust thanked the Chief Minister for taking action in the suicide case.

"If one is found to be guilty of any offence, be it anybody, he/she will be acted against irrespective of who the person is," said Director General of Police Gautam Sawang.