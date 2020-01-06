AP capital row: Wikipedia page of BCG edited to say Jagan has shares in firm

Politics

This is following the US consulting firm’s favourable report on the AP government’s 3-capital proposal.

Online trolls defaced the Wikipedia page of Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the US-based consultancy firm, after they submitted a report on the AP government’s proposal for three capitals. Apart from renaming the consultancy firm, attempts were also made to portray the Andhra Pradesh Chief minister as having shares in the firm.

The attempts to change the firm’s credentials on Wikipedia started after the firm submitted their report on the capital formation to the state government on Sunday. The report titled ‘Strengthening Andhra Pradesh through balanced and inclusive growth’, was in line with the YSRCP government’s proposal for splitting the state’s capital into three. The proposal has been met with statewide protests, especially from farmers in and around the Amaravati capital region.

Once the report came out, the Boston-based firm found its Wikipedia name changed to Boston Buffoon Consulting Group. The names of the AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP's general secretary Vijayasai Reddy, were found added alongside the name of the firm’s founder, Burce Henderson.

Furthermore, the text "Jagan Mohan Reddy has 50 per cent share in Boston Consulting Group" was added to the firm’s company descriptions. The wiki page saw changes being made between Friday and Saturday at least 12 times. Edits on Wikipedia pages are made by volunteers. The changes have since been reversed.

The report from BCG was also rubbished by the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who tweeted on Saturday saying that the US firm has no credibility. The former chief minister said that as a consultant, the firm has merely delivered what its client, the AP government, required.

Earlier, Wikipedia credentials of YV Subba Reddy, the TTD chairman, were also edited, with changes being made to his religious affiliation.