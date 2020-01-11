The high-powered committee on Friday which held a meeting to discuss the relocation of the capital, made recommendations to develop Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts with focus on Amaravati.

The committee consisting of 10 ministers and five senior officers discussed key recommendations of the G N Rao committee and Boston Consulting Group (BCG)--which favoured decentralisation of the administration.

According to The Hans India, after reviewing the reports of G N Rao committee and BCG, the committee reportedly felt that there should be a special focus on the districts of Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam.

I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, a member of the high-powered committee, said that the committee is ensuring that there would be no regional disputes and that there would be holistic development. Venkataramaiah said that the committee is also looking for solutions to do justice to the Amaravati farmers. He added that they would take suggestions and recommendations from people of all sections before finalising their decision.

The committee will next meet on January 13 to finalise their decision on the recommendations made by G N Rao committee and BCG.

Meanwhile, Amaravati (capital region development area) is still on the boil over shifting of the capital. The opposition parties, Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party, are leading the protests in support of the affected farmers, who had pledged their land for development of the capital.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday said that the Centre should intervene in the matter to provide justice to the Amaravati farmers. He feared that regional clashes could take place if uncertainty over the capital continues.

Chandrababu Naidu on the other hand asked all the people to unite and fight against the government. He said that the capital cannot be shifted as per CM Jagan’s whims.