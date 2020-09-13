AP BJP leader barges into temple violating COVID-19 guidelines, abuses officials

BJP Nandyal parliamentary constituency in-charge Srikanth Reddy insisted on entering the inner sanctum of the Mahanandi temple, against COVID-19 guidelines.

A BJP leader in Andhra Pradesh was caught on camera abusing the authorities of the Mahanandi temple in Nandyal town in Kurnool district on Saturday, after he was stopped from entering the inner sanctum of the temple shrine as per COVID-19 guidelines. The incident happened in the midst of agitations from the opposition parties — including BJP, Jana Sena Party and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) — that the ruling YSRCP government and the state Endowments Department was not protecting the interests of Hindus in the state. The uproar has been triggered by an incident in the Antarvedi temple in East Godavari, where a temple chariot was destroyed in a fire a week ago.

On Saturday, Srikanth Reddy, BJP in-charge for Nandyal Parliamentary constituency, tried to enter the inner sanctum of the famous Mahanandi temple near Nandyal town. When temple officials and the priests stopped him citing COVID-19 guidelines, Srikanth Reddy refused to listen and reportedly entered the shrine forcefully. He was also seen using abusive language while arguing with temple authorities.

Speaking to the media, a temple official said, “As per COVID-19 guidelines, entry to the inner sanctum is prohibited,” referring to a circular issued recently, which says that only certain rituals are permitted outside the main shrine.

“Entry of devotees into the inner sanctum, and bathing in the ‘koneru’ (temple lake) have been halted. Even though we told him all this, he did not pay heed. He tried to enter the inner sanctum and terrified employees and devotees. He abused everyone as he wished, without showing respect to employees of the temple. He even abused the archakas (priests) using all sorts of language and even shoved people,” the official alleged.

Temple officials have reportedly filed a complaint with the Mahanandi police against Srikanth Reddy.

Srikanth Reddy defended his behaviour, claiming that devotees have the right to enter temples. He claimed that in the name of COVID-19 guidelines, the temple authorities were denying him his fundamental right to freedom of religion. Stating that he wanted to perform a ritual inside the shrine as it was an auspicious occasion on Saturday, he said, “Who gave the Endowments Department the right to stop devotees. As per our religious traditions and as per the Constitution, I have the right to religion. This is a violation of my fundamental right,” he told reporters.

Ever since the YSRCP government came to power, on multiple occasions, the BJP as well as other opposition parties have repeatedly claimed that the YSRCP is not safeguarding the interests of Hindus, and is enabling ‘anti-Hindu’ activities in the state.

BJP leaders, along with Pawan Kalyan, whose Jana Sena Party is in an alliance with the BJP, have also spoken against alleged religious conversions near major Hindu temples in the state, though voluntary religious conversions aren’t illegal in India. The repeated controversies have also been focused on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Christian faith, portraying him as anti-Hindu.

