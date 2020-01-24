'Anyone indulging in anti-national activities must be shot': Karnataka minister

Ironically, the man advocating that 'anti-national'people should be shot is also the former Home Minister of Karnataka

After BJP MLAs Renukacharya and Somashekhara Reddy’s Islamophobic statements, now, Revenue Minister R Ashok on Friday courted controversy by stating that “all anti-national must be shot”.

Minister R Ashoka was at a celebration at the Vidhana Soudha. Soon after garlanding the statue of Subash Chandra Bose, R Ashoka responded to questions. When asked how the prime accused in the Mangaluru bomb scare case would have been treated had it not been a Hindu man, Ashoka said, “Anyone who sings to the tune of Pakistan and take part in anti-national activities, be it Hindu, Christian or Muslim, must be shot.” Ironically, the man advocating that 'anti-national'people should be shot is also the former Home Minister of Karnataka.

Ashoka’s statement comes after BJP MLA from Honnali, Renukacharya accused members of the Muslim community of hiding weapons inside mosques. He had also threatened to cut off funding for welfare of members of the Muslim community.

Reiterating his stand, Renukacharya on Friday said that he would appeal to the cabinet ministers to ensure that members of the Muslim community do not get any special package for their welfare.

“When they (Muslims) need money for development, they come to us and ask for special packages. Once they get these funds, they go and vote for Congress or JD(S) during elections. We do not want people who display double standards. I will put pressure on all the cabinet and also the Chief Minister to ensure that they (members of the Muslim community) they do not get special packages,” Renukacharya said.

Renukacharya had made Islamophobic statements on Monday during a pro-CAA rally in Davangere. “There are a few traitors who sit in mosques and issue fatwas. What is there in mosques? Do you (referring to members of the Muslim community) pray there? Instead of praying, you collect weapons. Is this why you want a masjid? Is this why you want a mosque?” Renukacharya had said.

