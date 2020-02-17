Any ‘anti-national’ must face law: K’taka Home Min on Kashmiri students sedition case

The Home Minister's statements come a day after the three engineering students from Hubballi were released and then re-arrested by the police.

news Sedition

Even as three Kashmiri engineering students in Hubballi were taken into judicial custody on charges of sedition, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday weighed in to say that the trio will be tried as per the law.

"Any anti-national will have to face the law. In this case, the police commissioner has asked for a report on their release based on bond before the investigation was complete. They have been arrested, sent to judicial custody and the law will take its course. Whoever are anti-nationals will not be let go and action will be taken based on the law," Bommai told reporters over the arrest.

The Home Minister's statements come a day after the students were released after the execution of a bond under section 169 of the CrPC before they were re-arrested. The students study at KLE Institute of Technology and were arrested after a video of them allegedly showing them raise pro-Pakistan slogans surfaced. They were initially arrested on Saturday.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah contended that the state government is discriminating against the trio. "The state government is discriminating. Shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan is an anti-national activity. Cases should be filed against those who say such statements but these students are facing a false case. Without due reason, sedition was charged against the three students. The government is applying law differently in each case," Siddaramaiah told reporters when asked about the arrest.

Following their arrest, members of the Bar Association in Hubballi passed a resolution to not represent the three Kashmiri students booked for sedition. The association termed their actions 'anti-national' and said that the decision was informed to the Karnataka State Bar Council.