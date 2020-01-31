Anwar Rasheed on how Fahadh Faasil starrer 'Trance' materialised

The film will bring back on screen, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya, six years after their last film together, 'Bangalore Days'.

Flix Mollywood

The Fahadh Faasil starrer Trance is all set to hit the marquee on Valentine’s Day, February 14 this year. The film has been in the making for a long time now and the wait is coming to an end.

Speaking about how the project materialised, the director and producer of Trance Anwar Rasheed has told in an interview to The Hindu , “This is the début film of our scenarist, Vincent Vadakkan, an ad-man… when he came up with the story of Trance, I was not in a position to commit myself to the film because of the huge production cost involved… It so happened that Fahadh heard the story from Vincent and he asked me to rethink about it… I was confident about producing it and that’s how the project started rolling.”

Anwar Rasheed, besides directing the film, is also bankrolling it under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Trance will bring back on screen, Fahadh and Nazriya, six years after their last film together, Bangalore Days.The film also has in its cast Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi and Alphonse Puthran. Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty is taking care of the sound design and Amal Neerad is the cinematographer.

While Jackson Vijayan, brother of Rex Vijayan has composed music for this film, actor Vinayakan has composed one soundtrack, which has been penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. And the interesting part is that Soubin Shahir has rendered this intro song composed by Vinayakan. It may be noted here that Soubin Shahir is doing playback singing for a feature film for the first time in his career.

Recently a song from the film featuring Fahadh and Nazriya was released. Titled ‘Noolu poya nooru pattangal’ (100 kites without threads), the 3 minute 11 second video promises laughs. The song introduces Fahadh as Viju Prasad, a motivational speaker, anxious to make it big by turning ‘losers’ into ‘winners’.