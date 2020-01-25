Anushka Shetty starrer ‘Nishabdham’ release postponed

The film was supposed to make it to the silver screens on January 31 but had to be postponed due to a delay in the post-production.

Flix Entertainment

The Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham will hit the marquee on February 20, say sources in the know. The film was supposed to make it to the silver screens on January 31 but had to be postponed due to a delay in the post-production.

Nishabdham is directed by Hemant Madhukar and bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under their respective banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. Michael Madsen of Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs fame plays a pivotal role in the film. Madhavan will be playing a celebrity musician named Anthony and Anushka Shetty is playing the role of a mute artist. The others playing supporting roles in the film include Anjali, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala. Sources in the know say that Nishabdham is a crossover movie and a silent film and that it will be a unique attempt by the filmmaker. Nishabdham will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

The team had shot the film in various locations in the US as the story is set there. The weather conditions were extreme and going to minus degrees and it was extremely difficult for the team to shoot. However, the director completed the shooting in those harsh conditions and got the best visual effects, say sources. It will be a visual treat for the movie buffs. The technical crew of Nishabdham includes Gopi Sunder for music and Shaneil Deo for cinematography.

In a media interaction earlier, the film’s director Hemanth had said that Anushka was not the first choice for the role as he had another lady superstar in mind. However, the two met at the airport and Hemanth narrated the script to Anushka and she agreed to hop on board.

