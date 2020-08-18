Anushka Shetty’s 'Nishabdham': Online poll favours OTT release

The makers of 'Nishabdham' had earlier said that they would wait to release the film in theatres.

Flix Entertainment

Movie theatres have been shut down with no clear indication on when it would re-open to screen films since the pandemic began and this has been a major blow for the film industry. Several films are lying in cans waiting for a release and producers are keen on releasing them on OTT platforms directly.

The makers of Nishabdham had earlier said that they would wait to release the film in theatres. However, they recently held an online poll seeking the views of the film buffs, if they prefered to wait for the theatres to reopen or if they wanted to watch the film in an OTT platform. While 56% replied that they preferred OTT release, 29% voted for a theatre release. At the end of the poll, producer Kona Venkat replied, “We Thank you for ur feedback. We will do our best to satisfy everyone and ur co-operation is very valuable to our team.”

We Thank you for ur feedback.. We will do our best to satisfy everyone and ur co-operation is very valuable to our team

It appears that the team’s decision will be based on the poll results. In April, when reports that the film would be out on the OTT platform, People Media Factory issued a statement which read: “Please do not believe in any baseless rumors you come across… From the day one of shoot till date, our star and technicians have been pillars of support to us through good & bad times, especially Anushka Shetty garu. Please do not believe in any baseless rumours you come across. If there is any major development, we Shall announce it officially.”

Nishabdham, a thriller, has been directed Hemant Madhukar and bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under their respective banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. Michael Madsen of Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs fame plays a pivotal role in the film. Anjali, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala form the supporting cast of this flick. Nishabdham/Silence is a crossover movie and also a silent film and that it will be a unique attempt by the filmmaker. Made in Tamil and Telugu, it will be released in Malayalam, Hindi and English as well.

The film has been shot in various locations in the US since the story is set there. Reports earlier were that the weather conditions were extreme and had even touched minus degrees, making it extremely difficult for the team to shoot.

The technical crew of Nishabdham/Silence includes Gopi Sunder for music, Girish G for background music, Shaneil Deo for cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao for editing. Anushka Shetty was last seen in the historical Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in which she made played Jhansi Maharani Lakshmi Bai. Sye Raa, which had the megastar Chiranjeevi in the title role, was bankrolled by Ram Charan Teja under his home banner Konidela Production Company on a budget of Rs 200 crores.

