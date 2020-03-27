Anushka to play Bangalore Nagarathnamma in biopic?

The film will be directed by ace filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.

Flix Cinema

Anushka Shetty, who has done some excellent projects in her career, might soon be seen in a biopic. According to a Cinema Express report, she has been approached to play Bangalore Nagarathnamma in the biopic that will be directed by ace filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.

The veteran director reportedly has been toying with the idea of making the biopic on the cultural activist, classical singer and scholar who lived during the pre-Independence era. However, the project could not take off earlier as the director was keen on going ahead with it only after finding a suitable actor to take up the role, we hear.

With Anushka proving her mettle in films like Arundathee, Baahubali, Rudhramadevi and other heroine-centric films, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao feels that she can pull off the role with ease.

Anushka’s next film release will be Nishabdham / Silence. It is directed by Hemant Madhukar and bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under their respective banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. Hollywood actor Michael Madsen of Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs fame plays a pivotal role in the film. Nishabdham / Silence is a crossover movie and a silent film that will be a unique attempt by the filmmaker. Made in Tamil and Telugu, its dubbed version will be released in Malayalam, Hindi and English as well.

The team shot Nishabdham / Silence in various locations in the US as the story is set there. The weather conditions were extreme with temperatures dropping below freezing and it was extremely difficult for the team to shoot, we hear. However, the director completed the shooting in those harsh conditions and got the best visual effects, say sources, adding that it will be a visual treat for movie buffs. The technical crew of the film includes Gopi Sunder for music and Shaneil Deo for cinematography.

