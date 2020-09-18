Anushka-Madhavan starrer â€˜Nishabdham/Silenceâ€™ to release on Amazon Prime Video

The Tamil-Telugu-Malayalam film is directed by Hemanth Madhukar.

Flix Cinema

The latest announcement from Amazon Prime Video regarding their upcoming direct-OTT release is about actors Anushka Shetty and Madhavanâ€™s multi-lingual Nishabdham/Silence. The Tamil-Telugu-Malayalam film, directed by Hemanth Madhukar and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory in association with Kona Film Corporation, will have its global premiere on the OTT platform on October 2.

The thriller also stars Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in important roles. Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, known for his roles in Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and others, will make his Indian debut with this film.

The film follows a talented artist named Sakshi (Anushka) who is deaf. She gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted.

The film was scheduled to hit the screens on April 2 this year but was pushed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Later the makers of the film said they would wait to release the film in theatres. However, they held an online poll last month seeking the views of film buffs on whether they preferred to wait for theatres to reopen or wanted to watch the film on an OTT platform.

This will be Anushkaâ€™s first major release since the release of the Telugu horror-thriller Bhagmathie, in which she played dual characters.

The Nishabdham team has shot the film in various locations in the US as the story is set there. The technical crew of the film includes Gopi Sunder for music and Shaneil Deo for cinematography.

Nishabdham is among the many films that are being released directly on OTT platforms in recent times. Others include Keerthy Sureshâ€™s Penguin, Jyothikaâ€™s Ponmagal Vandhal and Naniâ€™s Telugu thriller V. Suriyaâ€™s Sooarai Pottru is one of the most expected films waiting to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 30.

(With inputs from Digital Native)