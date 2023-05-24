Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 51

Apart from television shows, Nitesh Pandey also acted in films such as â€˜Khosla Ka Ghoslaâ€™, â€˜Om Shanti Omâ€™, and â€˜Badhaai Doâ€™.

Flix Obituary

Actor Nitesh Pandey, who essayed the role of Dheeraj Kumar in the top-rated television show Anupamaa, passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 51. Reports claim that the actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest late on the night of Tuesday, May 23, in Igatpuri near Nashik. Apart from television shows, he also worked in films. His work in the National Award-winning film Khosla Ka Ghosla received widespread appreciation. He also starred in Om Shanti Om and Badhaai Do.

Nitesh started his acting journey with theatre in 1990. In 1995, he bagged the role of a detective in a show called Tejas. He went on to work in serials such as Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, and Durgesh Nandini. He also worked on the television show Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara and also ran an independent production house named Dream Castle Productions.

Last seen in Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Nitesh, who has been a popular face in the television industry for over two decades, was from Almora Kumaon in Uttarakhand. He is now survived by his wife Arpita Pandey, who is also an actor. The two had met on a TV show Justajoo and got married in 2003. Nitesh was earlier married to actor Ashwini Kalsekar.