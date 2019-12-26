Anupama Parameswaran joins Nikhil and Swathi Reddy for 'Karthikeya' sequel

Tollywood

The first part, a mystery thriller, was released in 2014 and went on to become a box-office hit.

Karthikeya, released in the year 2014, had Nikhil and Swathi Reddy playing the lead pair with Chandoo Mondeti making his debut as a director. After five years of its release, the director has planned a sequel for it and has roped in the same lead pair. And the newest addition to the star cast is Anupama Parameswaran, who is basking in glory over the success of Rakshasudu.

The makers of Karthikeya 2, which is bankrolled by People Media Factory, are planning to start shooting either during the last week of January or the first week of February. Locations in Uttarkhand and Himachal Pradesh have been earmarked for shooting and the team will be heading there soon, we hear.

Reports are that hero Nikhil is doing a lot of homework for this project and will be seen sporting a six-pack for the first time in his career. To be made in Telugu, Karthikeya 2 will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam as well.

Karthikeya, released in 2014, was a mystery thriller film written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. It was produced by Venkat Srinivas under the banner Magnus Cine Prime Pvt. Ltd. The film starred Nikhil Siddharth, Swathi Reddy, Tanikella Bharani and Rao Ramesh in important roles. Shekhar Chandra composed the film's music with Karthik Ghattamaneni and Karthika Srinivas cranking the camera and editing respectively.

It may be noted here that the director’s last film release was Savyasachi, starring Naga Chaitanya and Nidhi Agarwal. R Madhavan and Bhumika Chawla were seen in important roles in it as well. Mohan Cherukuri, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchi and Naveen Yerneni had bankrolled the film under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and its technical crew included MM Keeravani for music composition, J Yuvaraj for cinematography, Venkateswara Rao Kotagiri for editing, S Rama Krishna and Monika Niggotre for art direction, and Ram and Lakshmi Chella for stunt choreography.

