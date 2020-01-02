Antony Varghese’s ‘Meri Jaan’ announced

Mollywood

The film will mark the debut of Abhishek KS, a close friend of Anthony Varghese, with Anuraj OB scripting it.

Antony Varghese’ new film, Meri Jaan, was announced on New Year’s Day much to the excitement of his fans. The film will mark the debut of Abhishek KS, a close friend of Anthony Varghese, with Anuraj OB scripting it. Dr. Paul Varghese is bankrolling it under his banner Paul’s Entertainment. The film’s hero has a number of films lined up needing his attention and it needs to be seen when Meri Jaan would go on the floors. Details about the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be disclosed.

Antony Varghese’s next film in the pipeline is titled Aanaparambile World Cup. Wielding the megaphone for this venture is Nikhil Premraj, who has scripted it as well. In the film, the director has told us that it will be all about football, love, and fantasy in the right mixture. Apparently, Antony Varghese will be playing a football coach to a group of kids. The shooting of Aanaparambile World Cup began in Malappuram and is progressing steadily. It is expected to hit the marquee this year. He also has a film with Vineeth Vasudevan in his kitty.

Antony Varghese’s other film in the pipeline is Falimy. The film is written and directed by Nithish Sahadev and bankrolled by Jude Anthany Joseph in association with Aravind Kurup. Touted to be a family entertainer, Falimy has debutants Aswin Nandakumar for cinematography, Ankit Menon for music, and Anand Menon for editing as part of the technical crew.

It may be noted that Antony has so far acted in three films and Aanaparambile World Cup will be his fourth film in the Malayalam film industry. His last outing Jallikattu, based on the short story Maoist penned by S Hareesh, premiered at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival last year. The film is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Content provided by Digital Native