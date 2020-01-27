Antony Varghese’s ‘Ajagajandharam’ wrapped up

‘Ajagajandharam’, directed by Tinu Pappachan, is reportedly a sequel to his film ‘Swathandryam Ardharathriyil’.

Flix Mollywood

Antony Varghese has just wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film, titled Ajagajandharam, which is directed by Tinu Pappachan. Reports are that this film is a sequel to the director’s hit movie Swathandryam Ardharathriyil. It has Chemban Vinod Jose and Tito Wilson in pivotal roles as well.

The cast also includes Kichu Tellus and Vineeth Viswam and they have penned the film’s script as well. Arjun Asokan, Sudhi Koppa, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Jaffer Idukki form the rest of the cast.

The technical crew of Ajagajandharam comprises Jinto George for handling the camera and Shameer Muhammed for the editing. The film is bankrolled by Immanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalapilliyum under the banner Silver Bay Studios with Central Pictures signing up its distribution rights.

It may be noted here that Antony Varghese’ new film, Meri Jaan, was announced on New Year’s Day. The film will mark the directorial debut of Abhishek KS, a close friend of Antony Varghese, with Anuraj OB scripting it. Dr Paul Varghese is bankrolling it under his banner Paul’s Entertainment.

Antony has a number of films lined up needing his attention and it needs to be seen when Meri Jaan would go on the floors. His next film in the pipeline is titled Aanaparambile World Cup. Wielding the megaphone for this venture is Nikhil Premraj, who has scripted it as well. The director has earlier said that the film will be all about football, love and fantasy in the right mixture.

Antony’s other film in the pipeline is Falimy. The film is written and directed by Nithish Sahadev and bankrolled by Jude Anthany Joseph in association with Aravind Kurup. Touted to be a family entertainer, Falimy has debutants Aswin Nandakumar for cinematography, Ankit Menon for music and Anand Menon for editing, forming part of the technical crew.

