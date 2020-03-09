Antony Varghese’s 'Aaravam' launched

'Aaravam' is a campus entertainer, that deals with the rivalry between two gangs and the problems that ensue.

Antony Varghese has been part of some significant movies in Malayalam film industry and the latest in his filmography is Aaravam. Debut director Nahas Hidhayath is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Anil Narayanan scripting it. O Thomas Panicker is bankrolling Aaravam under the banner Opus Penta.

Aaravam is a campus film and movie buffs will get to see Antony in a completely new avatar. Touted to be a full-on entertainer, the film deals with the rivalry between two gangs and the problems that ensue.

Ann Sheetal is playing the female lead in the film with the supporting cast including Shine Tom Chacko, Renji Panicker and Saiju Kurup. The technical crew of this flick will include Jakes Bejoy for music, Prakash Velayudhan for cinematography, Noufal Abdullah for editing and Sameera Saneesh for costume designing.

While Aaravam has been launched recently, Antony has a slew of other films needing his attention. The first look poster of his new film Dev Fakir was released by Malayalam megastar Mammootty recently and the poster has garnered the attention of the netizens for its unique title.

Debutant Zac Harriss is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Haneef Adeni penning the film and bankrolling it in association with production controller Badusha. Gopi Sunder has been roped in to compose the tunes for this film with the editing to be done by Shameer Muhammed.

Antony Varghese’s next film to hit the marquee is titled Aanaparambile World Cup. Wielding the megaphone for this venture is Nikhil Premraj, who has scripted it as well. Apparently, Antony will be seen playing a football coach to a group of kids. The shooting of Aanaparambile World Cup began in Malappuram last year and is progressing steadily.

Antony’s last film release was the critically acclaimed Jallikattu, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.