Antibody testing halted for Kerala police personnel

Allegations had emerged that money was being wasted in conducting the antibody tests, which weren’t accurate.

Antibody testing for COVID-19 among Kerala policemen has been halted, according to a recent order from the Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham. The testing had been sponsored by the police housing society, and a single test cost around Rs 400. The order, dated August 17, states that antibody rapid tests conducted by HLL Lifecare Limited among police personnel will be stopped immediately. Thereafter, testing will be conducted by the Health Department at no cost.

Allegations had emerged from a faction of the police association that claimed the antibody tests were of no use since the results were wrong. They also alleged that the housing society’s money was being used unnecessarily for the tests. Earlier, there were reports that in many cases, those who tested positive in the antibody test had turned negative in antigen testing.

The tests were conducted in about 35000 policemen as of now. Rs 1,40,00,000 was spent for this testing by society. There were also allegations that the testes were not standard enough that further tests were required to confirm the coronavirus.

As per reports, the antibody test can detect infection only 14 days after the symptoms, and it can go wrong in one in every 10 cases. In the first two weeks of symptoms, the tests cannot accurately confirm the infection.

“We’ve analysed all available data from around the world and discovered clear patterns telling us that the timing is vital in using these tests. Use them at the wrong time and they don’t work,” said Jon Deeks, professor of Biostatistics and head of the Test Evaluation Research Group at the University of Birmingham, as reported by PTI.

“There are promising tests, but there isn’t enough evidence to be able to identify the best tests yet, and we need to continue analysing data as it becomes available — particularly from non-clinical settings where individuals are displaying less severe symptoms, and following people over longer time periods,” Deeks said.