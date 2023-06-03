Anti-collision device would have averted Odisha train tragedy, says WB CM Mamata

An argued also ensued between Mamata Banerhee and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the number of deaths in the accident.

news Odisha Train Accident

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) President, Mamata Banerjee, arrived in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday, June 3, to assess the rescue operation following the train accident that occurred on Friday, June 2. Having previously served as the Union Railways Minister twice, she expressed her concerns about the absence of a Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) on the trains involved in the incident. During her address to the media, she emphasised that the presence of such a device could have prevented the tragic event from occurring.

She added that the accident is the biggest railway accident of the 21st century and further urged the railways to hand over the case to the Railway's safety commission for a thorough investigation.

Providing an update on the current situation, Mamata Banerjee expressed, "We understand that we cannot bring back the lives lost. At the moment, our top priority is to continue with the ongoing rescue operation and work towards restoring normalcy."

During a media interaction, a disagreement arose between Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mamata Banerjee regarding the reported number of casualties in the accident. Mamata estimated the toll to be over 500, while Vaishnaw maintained the official figure of 238 deaths. Mamata countered by stating that the reported 238 deaths were from late Friday night and were not the latest numbers. She emphasized that at least three train coaches had not been cleared, indicating that the death toll could potentially rise significantly. Vaishnaw attempted to convince Mamata that all the coaches had been cleared, but the argument remained unresolved as both of them chose to avoid further discussion on the matter.

The implementation of Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) during Mamata Banerjee's tenure as Railway Minister in 2011 - 2012 aimed to prevent train accidents. However, under the Modi government, TCAS was replaced by Kavach, which was intended to be rolled out gradually. Opposition parties have now raised concerns, alleging a delay in the implementation of Kavach on various train routes. Railway sources have confirmed that Kavach has been implemented on only 1,455 km of the South Central Railway, indicating limited coverage. Currently, Kavach work is in progress on the Delhi-Mumbai & Delhi â€“Howrah corridors stretching over 3000 km.

Read: Train anti-collision tech Kavach deployed only on 1,445 km of Indiaâ€™s rail tracks

After the accident took hundreds of lives, the Railway's spokesperson Amitabh Sharma at the press meet said that Kavach is not implemented in the route where the accident took place.

TMC slams Modi Government

Saket Gokhale, National spokesperson of TMC tweeted that about 98% of Indian Railway routes do not have any anti-collision devices/systems.

"While anti-collision systems don't exist on 98% of Indian Railways routes, the Modi Govt is shockingly focused on starting more Vande Bharat high-speed trains most of which are personally inaugurated by PM Modi," Saket noted.

Shocking facts about Modi Govt criminally ignoring railway anti-collision technology:



In 2011-12, Indian Railways under then Railways Minister @MamataOfficial developed the "Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS)" system



Modi Govt, after coming to power, typicallyâ€¦ June 3, 2023

"New high-speed trains being deployed on a railway network where 98% of it is without anti-collision technology. What could go wrong?" he asked, adding that the train crash in Balasore could have been prevented by a functioning anti-collision system. He further slammed the Modi government for giving more focus to the Vande Bharat rather than implementing the safety measures that were needed to stop the untoward events in rail routes. He also demanded the resignation of Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

It is to be noted that Mamata's government announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the accident victims from West Bengal. The government of West Bengal has sent 110 Ambulances and 40 Doctors to Odisha to speed up the rescue operation.