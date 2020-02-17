Anti-CAA protests in Tamil Nadu: CM, senior officials review law and order situation

The protests which erupted across Tamil Nadu on Friday night have been going on through the weekend.

As the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests across the state entered its third day on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami reviewed the law and order situation in the state with senior officials. The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s residence on Sunday, saw the state police assigning senior officers to monitor the situation.

According to reports, SK Prabakar, the Home Secretary; AK Viswanathan, the Chennai Commissioner of Police; P Senthil Kumar, the Public Secretary; JK Tripathi, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu; were present in the meeting at the CM’s residence.

The meeting assigned various senior police officers to monitor the law and order situation across the state. Abhay Kumar Singh, the Addl Director General of Police (ADGP) of the Idol Wing has been tasked with monitoring Madurai city and Madurai range. Similarly, Tirunelveli city and Tirunelveli range has been assigned to Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, who is the ADGP Operations. S Murugan, Inspector General (IG) of Economic Offences Wing will also monitor Tirunelveli Range for potential law and order problems.

Kayalpattinam (Thoothukudi district) has been assigned to P Mahendran, who is the commandant of the 5th battalion, and Theni district’s Cumbum and Bodi have been assigned to V Baskaran, the commandant of the 13th battalion. G Stalin, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Civil Supplies, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will be in charge of monitoring Oddanchathiram and Palani areas in Dindigul district. Coordinating with these officers and providing them support will be K Jayanth Murali, ADGP (Law and Order).

Following the meeting, the DGP also directed senior police officers from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Training wing and Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell (IPREC) to monitor Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. ADGP Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Sarangan (IG), G Ramar (SP, IPREC), T Senthil Kumar (SP, Railways), S Selvaraj (SP, TN Police Academy) and R Ramakrishnan (SP, Police Recruits School) have also been assigned districts where they will keep an eye on the situation. These officers have been directed to take charge immediately by the DGP.

Meanwhile, state ministers also held talks with representatives from various mosques in the city about their concerns over CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).